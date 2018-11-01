The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #EOIN BERKLEY: A 25-year-old man who abducted a teenage Spanish student from Dublin city centre and raped her repeatedly over a 21-hour-period has been jailed for 14 years.
2. #ATHY: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man in was stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning in Co Kildare.
3. #DISCIPLINED: Sinn Féin’s Peadar Tóibín has been suspended from the party for six months for voting against abortion legislation.
4. #BALLINCOLLIG: Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk, who was killed in Cork in June.
5. #BILL KENNEALLY: The Commission of Investigation into the response to allegations of child sexual abuse made against Bill Kenneally will formally commence its work on Monday.
