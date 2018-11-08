The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #US SHOOTING: Thirteen people are dead after a man opened fire in a bar in California. The shooter has been named as former US Marine Ian David Long.

2. #A MAJOR BILL: 113 medical negligence claims against the State are expected to cost €1.4 billion, the State Claims Agency has estimated.

3. #JOHN CURRAN: Police in South Africa have started a murder probe after a well-known Irish charity worker was murdered in Cape Town.

4. #TRUMP V MEDIA: The fallout continues after the White House suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter after Donald Trump called him an “enemy of the people”.

5. #WET ÉIREANN: A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for Munster and Connacht from 4am until 3pm tomorrow.