The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FRUSTRATED: Gardaí investigating a suspected international pimp have been left frustrated after the man was given permission to remain in Ireland despite investigations into him.

2. #COLD WEATHER: Sinn Féin has called on the government to introduce a cold weather payment in times of severe weather events.

3. #GUILTY: US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has made a surprise appearance before a federal judge in New York City and pleaded guilty to lying to congress over a Russian business deal.

4. #CASTLEBLAYNEY: The man arrested after an incident in Castleblayney on Tuesday night – in which a man died – entered the local garda station beforehand and “left in a hurry“.

5. #HOMELESS: The number of homeless adults living in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose last month by 130. Emergency accommodation figures for October show that there are now 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across the country.