Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,488 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408388
Image: Shutterstock/ANURAK PONGPATIMET
Image: Shutterstock/ANURAK PONGPATIMET

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION SERVICES: President Michael D Higgins has signed the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill into law, making abortion services legal in Ireland.

2. #GROUNDED AT GATWICK: Flights to and from London’s Gatwick Airport will remain cancelled until at least 4pm this afternoon following reports of drones flying over the airfield.

3. #ARRESTED: Gardaí have arrested a man after he produced what appeared to be an imitation firearm and a suspect device at the Family Courts in Dublin this afternoon. 

4. #NOT GUILTY: A doctor who stabbed her three-year old autistic son to death in their south Dublin home has been found not guilty of his murder by reason of insanity.

5. #NO CONTINGENCY PLAN: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there are no contingency plans for a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Comments are closed due to legal proceedings in one or more of the above stories. 

