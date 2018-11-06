This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 November, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 5:04 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KENNETH O’BRIEN: Paul Wells Snr (50) will be sentenced to life in prison this afternoon for murdering Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw. 

2. #DUNDALK: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about a Lithuanian woman who’s been missing since May, after upgrading their investigation to a murder inquiry.

3. #HAYES: Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes has announced he will leave politics next year to become CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. 

4. #ABORTION: Simon Harris has said the word ‘abortion’ is not mentioned in the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill due to legal advice.

5. #CRIME: Three businesses were hit in early-morning raids in Stepaside. 

