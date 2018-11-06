The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KENNETH O’BRIEN: Paul Wells Snr (50) will be sentenced to life in prison this afternoon for murdering Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw.

2. #DUNDALK: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about a Lithuanian woman who’s been missing since May, after upgrading their investigation to a murder inquiry.

3. #HAYES: Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes has announced he will leave politics next year to become CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

4. #ABORTION: Simon Harris has said the word ‘abortion’ is not mentioned in the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill due to legal advice.

5. #CRIME: Three businesses were hit in early-morning raids in Stepaside.