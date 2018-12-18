This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 December, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,224 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/John Gregory
Image: Shutterstock/John Gregory

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSCOMMON: The family at the centre of the Roscommon eviction case returned to their home last night while, in the Dáil, there were ructions between TDs who were discussing the case.

2. #SACKED: Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has been fired from his role after the team’s worst start to a season since 1990. 

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí in Dublin have renewed their appeal for witnesses in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman earlier this month and have released an Evofit of the suspect

4. #CERVICALCHECK: The family of a woman affected by the CervicalCheck scandal – who died of cancer last year – has been told by an independent expert that there was negligence in the reading of one of her smear test slides.

5. #ANA KRIEGEL: A teenager charged with murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel will be allowed to spend Christmas Day with his grandparents.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories. 

