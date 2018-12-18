The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSCOMMON: The family at the centre of the Roscommon eviction case returned to their home last night while, in the Dáil, there were ructions between TDs who were discussing the case.

2. #SACKED: Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has been fired from his role after the team’s worst start to a season since 1990.

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí in Dublin have renewed their appeal for witnesses in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a woman earlier this month and have released an Evofit of the suspect.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: The family of a woman affected by the CervicalCheck scandal – who died of cancer last year – has been told by an independent expert that there was negligence in the reading of one of her smear test slides.

5. #ANA KRIEGEL: A teenager charged with murdering Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel will be allowed to spend Christmas Day with his grandparents.

