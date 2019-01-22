The 5 at 5: Tuesday

It's cold out lads, isn't it?

1. #INQUEST: All 10 victims of the Carrickmines halting site fire died by misadventure, an inquest has concluded.

2. #RIVER LEE: A man’s body, who was aged in his 40s, was discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre this morning.

3. #ENGLISH CHANNEL: A British Premier League club’s record new signing, Argentina-born Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared last night.

4. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded after a European Commission spokesman said that it’s “pretty obvious” that a no-deal Brexit would lead to a hard border in Ireland.

5. #OSCARS: The Favourite, the period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, is in the running for 10 awards at this year’s Academy Awards.