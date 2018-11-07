The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHRISTMAS: Leo Varadkar has doubled down on comments he made about doctors and nurses not taking annual leave over the Christmas and new year period.

2. #MARK DALY: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has disciplined a senator who took part in what appeared to be the launch of a candidate in Northern Ireland.

3. #FOUND: Partial remains belonging to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan – who was declared missing for the past 18 years – will be laid to rest next weekend.

4. #COURTS: A jury has convicted a garda of possessing images and videos of children being subjected to sexual acts.



5. #MIDTERMS: A Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district.

Comments are closed as sentencing has not commenced in one of the above stories.