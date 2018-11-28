This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,087 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4365240
Image: Shutterstock/Ramon grosso dolarea
Image: Shutterstock/Ramon grosso dolarea

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM DIANA: Multiple flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports have been cancelled due to Storm Diana, the tail-end of which hit Ireland today, as ESB crews worked to restore power to over 19,000 homes and businesses around the country.

2. #INQUIRY: GSOC has launched an inquiry after a man in his 40s was killed and a garda injured after an incident involving two cars in Co Monaghan last night.

3. #ALIVE AND KICKING: A former Ballybrack FC footballer has expressed his amusement after false rumours of his untimely demise made headlines

4. #SUING: A solicitor has filed legal proceedings against Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers over a piece written by the columnist in The Herald.

5. #DOLPHIN: A dolphin spotted in the River Liffey in Dublin earlier today caught the attention of passersby in what was described as not a “run of the mill sighting”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    109,633  0
    2
    		GSOC launches inquiry after driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan
    64,316  52
    3
    		Multiple flight cancellations at Cork and Dublin Airport due to Storm Diana
    52,887  16
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    1,127  0
    2
    		Ireland's financial watchdog says an economic slowdown is ‘inevitable’
    247  0
    3
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    31,045  25
    2
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    28,297  8
    3
    		Late Fellaini winner sees Man United qualify for Champions League knockout stages
    23,214  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Shane Lynch isn't a bit happy with RTÉ after *that* Late Late moment... it's The Dredge
    8,239  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    5,602  1
    3
    		Lindsay Lohan had a slightly salty response to being left out of Ariana Grande's new video
    5,588  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Conor McGregor given six-month driving ban for speeding
    Conor McGregor given six-month driving ban for speeding
    El Chapo's high life: Court hears of Swiss clinics, mansions and a private zoo
    Air conditioning dispute between Seán Gallagher's firm and Nokia comes before court
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured by lorry in Tipperary
    DUBLIN
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    CAB seizes €100k camper van, Rolex watch and cars in organised crime raids
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    UK
    Teen charged with assault after video of attack on 15-year old Syrian refugee at UK school goes viral
    Teen charged with assault after video of attack on 15-year old Syrian refugee at UK school goes viral
    'Rebel' RAF veteran and Twitter phenomenon Harry Leslie Smith dies aged 95
    The great big Brexit debate: May wants to take on Corbyn over EU deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie