The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM DIANA: Multiple flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports have been cancelled due to Storm Diana, the tail-end of which hit Ireland today, as ESB crews worked to restore power to over 19,000 homes and businesses around the country.

2. #INQUIRY: GSOC has launched an inquiry after a man in his 40s was killed and a garda injured after an incident involving two cars in Co Monaghan last night.

3. #ALIVE AND KICKING: A former Ballybrack FC footballer has expressed his amusement after false rumours of his untimely demise made headlines.

4. #SUING: A solicitor has filed legal proceedings against Amanda Brunker and Independent Newspapers over a piece written by the columnist in The Herald.

5. #DOLPHIN: A dolphin spotted in the River Liffey in Dublin earlier today caught the attention of passersby in what was described as not a “run of the mill sighting”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.