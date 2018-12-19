This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,403 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4405786
Image: Shutterstock/kenkuza
Image: Shutterstock/kenkuza

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSCOMMON: Gardaí are conducting searches this morning in connection with the violent incident in Roscommon on Sunday morning that was prompted by an eviction.

2. #MUTTER: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has denied apparently muttering “stupid woman” at Prime Minister Theresa May today

3. #IRISH FERRIES: Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has said he will ask Irish Ferries to “reverse” the company’s announcement that it may stop sailings between Rosslare and France

4. #LEAVING CERT: Two additional days are being added to the Leaving Certificate examination timetable, the Department of Education has announced.

5. #EXPLOSIVE DEVICE: Two men have been charged and are due in court following the discovery of a suspected explosive device in Navan, Co Meath shortly after midnight on Monday.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    47,414  15
    2
    		Roscommon eviction family say they're 'disappointed' in Varadkar's Dáil comments
    40,526  92
    3
    		Poll: Do you support nurses and midwives in their vote for all-out strike action?
    34,628  90
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    418  0
    2
    		Ryanair has been ordered to compensate Irish passengers for strike-hit cancellations
    164  0
    3
    		A huge Westmeath whiskey maturation project has the all-clear after a council rejection
    123  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    43,609  30
    2
    		Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    36,817  40
    3
    		Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager
    29,908  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    7,458  0
    2
    		Explaining a CV gap, the etiquette to refusing a date, and getting too comfortable being single - it's Dear Fifi
    4,511  0
    3
    		Poll: Did Gary Lightbody's conversation about alcohol strike a chord with you?
    3,957  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    Former 'singing' priest jailed for 3½ years for indecent assault
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    GARDAí
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    DUBLIN
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than €1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie