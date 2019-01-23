The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that some smear tests have been delayed by up to six months, and as a result, they have expired. Those women will now have to be retested.

2. #EMILIANO SALA: Police on the British island of Guernsey resumed the search today for a missing plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who is presumed dead after debris was found in the water.

3. #DAVOS: Bono has told the world’s business elite that capitalism is not immoral, but it is a wild beast that needs to be tamed.

4. #SPIRALING COSTS: Department of Health officials have denied that the rise in costs for the new national children’s hospital represents a failure of management.

5. #ISRAEL: Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins has said any concerns about the Israeli embassy in Ireland shutting down over the Occupied Territories Bill is an “overreaction”.