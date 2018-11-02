The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRIAL: An Irish woman who has admitted to the manslaughter of her fiancé in Sydney was previously convicted of wounding him.

2. #HEALTHCARE: A new report has found that Ireland’s health system is amongst the most unequal in Europe.

3. #ATHY: A man who was fatally stabbed in Kildare in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named as 34-year-old David Boland.

4. #RENTS: The latest Luas Rental Price report from Daft.ie has found that renters living close to Dublin’s light rail network are now paying 15% more than those living in similar properties in Dublin.

5. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has warned that soldiers deployed to the Mexican border could shoot Central American migrants who throw stones at them while attempting to cross illegally.

6. #ELDERS: Former President Mary Robinson has been appointed as chair of The Elders, an international non-governmental organisation.

7. #OPERATIONS: TD Michael Healy-Rae is booking buses to take people from Kerry to Belfast for hip and knee replacements because they are waiting between three to four years for the operations in Kerry.

8. #PAPAL VISIT: Minister for Children Katherine Zappone warned the Tánaiste that spending State money on the recent papal visit undermined the work done for LGTBI+ rights in Ireland.