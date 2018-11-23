The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOOD TO GO: The Occupied Territories Bill is fully compliant with EU trade rules, according to new expert legal opinion given to Senator Frances Black.

2. #WAIT A MINUTE: Ahead of a summit designed to seal Brexit, Spain has again threatened to throw a last-minute spanner in the works over the peninsula of Gibraltar.

3. #PATRICK NEVIN: A serial sex offender who attacked three women after meeting them using the Tinder dating app is to be sentenced for one of those attacks later today.

4. #CARAVAN: Hundreds of Central American migrants staged a demonstration on the US Mexico border yesterday, clashing with soldiers and riot police.

5. #WHISTLEBLOWER: The Irish Examiner is reporting that a prison officer has raised concerns with the justice minister over how deaths are handled in prisons.

6. #WICKLOW: Students and staff at an Educate Together secondary school staged a protest outside Leinster House, amid fears they’ll be left “homeless” from next summer.

7. #AWARENESS: Locations around the country are set to be lit red today in support of anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card.

8. #BLACK FRIDAY: Sales begin today in what’s considered the start of the Christmas period – if you’re going to miss out, you’ve always Cyber Monday to look forward to.