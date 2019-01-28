The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DONEGAL: Four men, all believed to be in their 20s, have died in a single-vehicle crash on a minor road near Gortahork, Co Donegal.

2. #AUGHINISH ALUMINA: US-imposed sanctions on the Russian parent company of Aughnish Alumina, which is based in Co Limerick and employs more than 450 workers, have been lifted.

3. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has given British PM Theresa May a boost, predicting a breakthrough on her Brexit deal if the Prime Minister can persuade the EU to agree to the provision of a ‘freedom clause’ on the backstop.

4. #LOUISIANA: Police the US have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected of killing his parents and three other people.

5. #DRUG INTIMIDATION: Children as young as 12 are being threatened by drug dealers over debts they have built up because of their cannabis use, the National Family Support Network has said.

6. #SAG AWARDS: Blockbuster Black Panther took home the top film award at The Screen Actors Guild Awards last night. Often seen as a reliable bellweather for the Oscars, notable omissions from the SAG nominee list included Oscar favourites Roma and The Favourite.

7. #NURSES STRIKE: The HSE has released guidelines and information on which health services will and will not be in operation if Wednesday’s planned nurses’ strike goes ahead.

8. #WRAP UP: It’s set to be a cold week in many places with temperatures dipping to minus five degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, Met Éireann has said.