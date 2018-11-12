The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RENTS RISING: A Daft.ie report has found that rents nationwide have risen by 11.3% in the last year.

2. #FOUND: A kitesurfer who went missing yesterday off the coast of Co Kerry has come ashore in Co Clare.

3. #WILDFIRES: At least 31 people have been confirmed dead in California wildfires.

4. #SUSPICIOUS DEVICE: Gardaí have made safe a suspicious device which was found beside a car in Drogheda.

5. #STRAWBERRY SABOTAGE: An Australian woman has been charged with seven counts of contamination after sewing needles were found in boxes of strawberries.

6. #OPEN DISCLOSURE: The HSE is seeking to recruit educators who will train employees in the area of open disclosure which made headlines recently due to the CervicalCheck controversy.

7. #MUTINY: UK MP Boris Johnson has called on his former Cabinet colleagues to stage a mutiny over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

8. #ASSAULT: Gardaí are investigating the serious assault of a referee after a football match in Co Westmeath, RTÉ has reported.

9. #TRUMP NO SHOW: The White House has defended US President Donald Trump’s decision not to attend a World War One wreath-laying at a French cemetery saying the President did not want to disrupt traffic in Paris.

