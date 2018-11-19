This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Nov 2018, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,556 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4346462
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov

Updated 55 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALLERGY: The results from a new ‘revolutionary’ drug trial has shown a reduction in the effects of peanut allergy. 

2. #MISSING: Gardaí have launched a public appeal to help locate the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

3. #CUSTOMER SERVICE: Bus Éireann has issued a tender seeking to provide customer service training to its drivers.

4. #CAUTION: Transport operators have been urged to address commuter safety at isolated bus stops after a young woman was stabbed while waiting for her bus home on Saturday evening.

5. #CLIMATE ACTION: Minister Richard Bruton is to seek Cabinet approval for an all-government plan to respond to climate change.

6. #BREXIT: European leaders will this week get their say on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft withdrawal agreement with the EU

7. #HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK: Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has said that he has been the victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff.

7. #DENIED: A person who had made a full recovery from a mental health condition was refused a quote for life assurance from four different providers.

9. #WRAP UP: The weather today will be cold and breezy but will stay mainly dry

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    73,346  56
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    55,957  51
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    54,249  48
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    276  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    38,168  5
    2
    		Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds
    24,167  7
    3
    		17-year-old female German driver fractures spine in Macau GP horror crash
    22,170  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    20,325  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    8,854  2
    3
    		7 of the chicest ladies brogues the highstreet has to offer right now
    3,560  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    Fine Gael to follow GAA footsteps with new disciplinary rules
    FG warns FF: 'We are election ready. The printing machines are oiled, the photos are taken'
    Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie