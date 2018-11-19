The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALLERGY: The results from a new ‘revolutionary’ drug trial has shown a reduction in the effects of peanut allergy.

2. #MISSING: Gardaí have launched a public appeal to help locate the whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan.

3. #CUSTOMER SERVICE: Bus Éireann has issued a tender seeking to provide customer service training to its drivers.

4. #CAUTION: Transport operators have been urged to address commuter safety at isolated bus stops after a young woman was stabbed while waiting for her bus home on Saturday evening.

5. #CLIMATE ACTION: Minister Richard Bruton is to seek Cabinet approval for an all-government plan to respond to climate change.

6. #BREXIT: European leaders will this week get their say on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft withdrawal agreement with the EU.

7. #HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK: Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has said that he has been the victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff.

7. #DENIED: A person who had made a full recovery from a mental health condition was refused a quote for life assurance from four different providers.

9. #WRAP UP: The weather today will be cold and breezy but will stay mainly dry.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.