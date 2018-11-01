The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HALLOWEEN: Dublin Fire Brigade received over 900 phone calls last night.

2. #SUSPENDED: A Dublin pharmacist has been suspended from working in Ireland following allegations that he was involved in the illegal distribution of prescription drugs.

3. #INDONESIAN PLANE CRASH: Divers have recovered a black box from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea on Monday.

4. #RIP: The funeral mass of concert promoter John Reynolds is to take place in Dublin this afternoon.

5. #RYANAIR BAGGAGE: Under new rules, non-priority Ryanair passengers will have to pay to bring cabin bags weighing more than 10kg on board.

6. #MANSLAUGHTER: An Irish woman who stabbed her fiancé to death in Sydney attacked him with a knife 18 months before his death, RTÉ has reported.

7. #LONG-TERM AGREEMENT: Sky Sports subscribers in Ireland will be given access to BT Sport’s four channels as part of one subscription for the first time.

8. #INVESTIGATION: A nationwide probe into incidents of babies being born with either missing or malformed arms has been launched in France.

9. #CANNABIS: Medical cannabis products will be available on prescription in Northern Ireland and the UK from today.