The 9 at 9: Thursday

1. #BLOOD RED LINES: Saudi Arabia has warned that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line” in the probe of a journalist’s death, after leaked CIA documents reportedly pointed to the involvement of the Kingdom’s leader.

2. #BREXIT: Talks to secure an orderly Brexit will go down to the wire after Theresa May plans to return Brussels for more talks on the eve of a planned signing summit.

3. #CHAIN OF COMMAND: The supermarket chain Lidl has accused rivals of a “planned and sustained campaign” to block it building new stores.

4. #SOME GIFT: Around 180 new garda members who were supposed to go on holiday for two weeks before Christmas are being redeployed across the country at the last minute, the Irish Daily Star reports.

5. #OPW: The estimated budget for what was spent on Pope Francis’s visit to Ireland is approximately €18 million – with €1.2 million for security equipment.

6. #DEFINERS: Facebook has admitted hiring a public relations firm to attack the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, reports the Guardian.

7. #RIALTO STOP: A 23-year-old man who threatened a morning commuter with a screwdriver on a Luas tram has apologised to the victim.

8. #BUS CONNECTS: An Taisce has called for the Bus Connects plan to make greater use of M50 ring roads, reports the Irish Times.

9. #CULT: A South Korean cult leader has been jailed for 15 years for the multiple rape of eight female followers – some of whom believed he was God.

