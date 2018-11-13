The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEAPONS: The number of planes carrying weapons to Shannon airport this year has already surpassed 2017 figures.

2. #SEX INDUSTRY: A new report has found that criminalising those who buy sex, and decriminalising those in prostitution, is the best way to end demand.

3. #WILDFIRE: The death toll from a massive wildfire in California has risen to 42 as firefighters spent a fifth day digging battle lines to contain the “Camp Fire”.

4. #DISPUTE: An archaeology firm at the centre of an industrial relations row with the trade union Unite has denied it is in dispute with its workers.

5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Brexit negotiations are now “in the endgame”.

6. #CHEWING GUM: Dublin City Council is set to spend €1.6 million on the removal of discarded chewing gum in public areas.

7. #GAZA: Isaeli airstrikes have killed three Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building in Gaza.

8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a mainly dry day but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain this evening.

