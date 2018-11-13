The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #WEAPONS: The number of planes carrying weapons to Shannon airport this year has already surpassed 2017 figures.
2. #SEX INDUSTRY: A new report has found that criminalising those who buy sex, and decriminalising those in prostitution, is the best way to end demand.
3. #WILDFIRE: The death toll from a massive wildfire in California has risen to 42 as firefighters spent a fifth day digging battle lines to contain the “Camp Fire”.
4. #DISPUTE: An archaeology firm at the centre of an industrial relations row with the trade union Unite has denied it is in dispute with its workers.
5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Brexit negotiations are now “in the endgame”.
6. #CHEWING GUM: Dublin City Council is set to spend €1.6 million on the removal of discarded chewing gum in public areas.
7. #GAZA: Isaeli airstrikes have killed three Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building in Gaza.
8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a mainly dry day but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain this evening.
On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.
COMMENTS