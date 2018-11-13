This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 November, 2018
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 7:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WEAPONS: The number of planes carrying weapons to Shannon airport this year has already surpassed 2017 figures

2. #SEX INDUSTRY: A new report has found that criminalising those who buy sex, and decriminalising those in prostitution, is the best way to end demand

3. #WILDFIRE: The death toll from a massive wildfire in California has risen to 42 as firefighters spent a fifth day digging battle lines to contain the “Camp Fire”.

4. #DISPUTE: An archaeology firm at the centre of an industrial relations row with the trade union Unite has denied it is in dispute with its workers.

5. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Brexit negotiations are now “in the endgame”.

6. #CHEWING GUM: Dublin City Council is set to spend €1.6 million on the removal of discarded chewing gum in public areas.

7. #GAZA: Isaeli airstrikes have killed three Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building in Gaza. 

8. #WEATHER: It’s set to be a mainly dry day but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain this evening.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

