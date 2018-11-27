The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CRI ALERT: A 30-year-old man is due in court today charged in relation to an incident yesterday in which a three-year-old went missing from his Wexford home.

2. #BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today to try to drum up support for her Brexit deal; meanwhile, senior Tory backbencher Michael Fallon has called her deal “the worst of all worlds” and “doomed”.

3. #MUELLER INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators, prosecutors said today.

4. #ESRI: Job-related stress has doubled among employees in Ireland, a new study said. Angry customers, time pressure and bullying were cited as aggravating factors.

5. #CERVICAL CHECK: Vicky Phelan has urged the government to make the drug Pembrolizumab available to all women with cervical cancer in Ireland.

6. #GENOMICS MEDICINE IRELAND: 600 new high-skilled science-based jobs in Dublin are to be made available over the next five years.

7. #FAKE NEWS: Twitter will introduce a system to flag fake news and disinformation ahead of the European elections next summer, an Oireachtas committee will be told.

8. #WEATHER: Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place in most counties today until 2 or 3pm this afternoon. Keep an eye on Met Éireann for more information.

9. #BELLS RINGING OUT: Pogues star Shane MacGowan married Victoria Mary Clarke yesterday at a private ceremony in Denmark.

