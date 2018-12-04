The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LONGFORD: The Garda watchdog body has launched an investigation after a Garda firearm was discharged, injuring a man.

2. #NO BUT I CAN KICK: French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after asking the women’s Ballon D’Or winner Ada Hegerberg whether she could “twerk” live on stage.

3. #CHEMSEX: Irish drug users are increasingly sourcing the drug ‘G’ through online sites such as Grindr and having it delivered through delivery firms like Parcel Motel.

4. #EN MARCHE: The French government is to suspend fuel tax increased planned for next year in a move to end the”yellow vest” protests, government sources told AFP.

5. #WEATHER: There’s a Status Yellow rain warning in place in Wexford, Waterford and Cork from 3pm today until noon tomorrow.

6. #FIRE: Dublin City Council and members of Dublin Fire Brigade removed 600 tonnes of bonfire material this year around Halloween.

7. #GARDA REVIEW: The Garda magazine could close amidst a row between the editor and the Garda Representative Association, reports the Irish Examiner.

8. #SPLIT FAMILIES: Unaccompanied minors are waiting for years for clarity on their protection or immigration status, according to an ESRI report.