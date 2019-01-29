This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:50 AM
45 minutes ago 2,544 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464228
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES STRIKE: Tomorrow’s 24-hour nurses’ strike is set to go ahead after eight hours of talks at the Labour Court ended without agreement last night. 

2. #BREXIT BACKSTOP: The UK government is expected to back a proposal from a backbench MP which will see the backstop agreement replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

3. #DONEGAL: Funeral arrangements for the four men killed in Sunday night’s crash in Donegal have been confirmed. 

4. #MUELLER PROBE: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference is “close to being completed,” the acting Attorney General has said in the first official sign that the investigation may be wrapping up.

5. #M50 IMAGES:  Facebook users are doctoring images of a fatal crash on Dublin’s M50 and uploading them to the social network, making it hard for the company’s software to detect and delete the photos, a Fine Gael TD has claimed

6. #HUAWEI CHARGED: The United States has charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud.

7. #MORTGAGES: Over 12,000 lenders drew down mortgages – worth an average of €217,553 – in the three months up to December according to new figures.

8. #OZZY ILL: The ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne has postponed tonight’s gig at the 3Arena due to a dose of the flu. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News Audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    130,987  96
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    93,292  34
    3
    		Boris Johnson suggests Theresa May planning Brexit fightback with 'freedom clause'
    56,042  37
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    406  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    61,346  31
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    45,497  55
    3
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    37,090  102
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    34,793  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    21,427  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    13,212  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DONEGAL
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    GARDAí
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie