The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES STRIKE: Tomorrow’s 24-hour nurses’ strike is set to go ahead after eight hours of talks at the Labour Court ended without agreement last night.

2. #BREXIT BACKSTOP: The UK government is expected to back a proposal from a backbench MP which will see the backstop agreement replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

3. #DONEGAL: Funeral arrangements for the four men killed in Sunday night’s crash in Donegal have been confirmed.

4. #MUELLER PROBE: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference is “close to being completed,” the acting Attorney General has said in the first official sign that the investigation may be wrapping up.

5. #M50 IMAGES: Facebook users are doctoring images of a fatal crash on Dublin’s M50 and uploading them to the social network, making it hard for the company’s software to detect and delete the photos, a Fine Gael TD has claimed.

6. #HUAWEI CHARGED: The United States has charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud.

7. #MORTGAGES: Over 12,000 lenders drew down mortgages – worth an average of €217,553 – in the three months up to December according to new figures.

8. #OZZY ILL: The ‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne has postponed tonight’s gig at the 3Arena due to a dose of the flu.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.