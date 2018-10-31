The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #McCABE RETIRES: Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe – who helped to draw deficiencies within the gardaí to public attention – is to retire from midnight tonight.

2. #DART ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens after an alleged stabbing incident on a Northbound Dart yesterday evening.

3. #TRUMP COMPLAINTS: Released emails show how the public reacted to a now-postponed visit by US President Donald Trump.

4. #TALLEST STATUE: The world’s tallest statue – twice the size of the Statue of Liberty – has been unveiled in India amid protests.

5. #UN-FAIR DISMISSAL: A machine operator who was fired over an incident, costing his employer €93,000, has lost a case for unfair dismissal.

6. #PITTSBURGH PROTESTS: US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed has drawn protests.

7. #WHITEY BULGER: An investigation has been launched into the death of gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia.

8. #MISSING PERSON: Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Zebin Zheng.

9. #ITALIAN STORM: The death toll from fierce storms battering Italy has risen to 11.

