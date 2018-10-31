This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 4,795 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4314195
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #McCABE RETIRES: Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe – who helped to draw deficiencies within the gardaí to public attention – is to retire from midnight tonight.  

2. #DART ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens after an alleged stabbing incident on a Northbound Dart yesterday evening. 

3. #TRUMP COMPLAINTS: Released emails show how the public reacted to a now-postponed visit by US President Donald Trump

4. #TALLEST STATUE: The world’s tallest statue – twice the size of the Statue of Liberty – has been unveiled in India amid protests

5. #UN-FAIR DISMISSAL: A machine operator who was fired over an incident, costing his employer €93,000, has lost a case for unfair dismissal.

6. #PITTSBURGH PROTESTS: US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed has drawn protests

7. #WHITEY BULGER: An investigation has been launched into the death of gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, who has been found dead in a federal prison in West Virginia.  

8. #MISSING PERSON: Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Zebin Zheng

9. #ITALIAN STORM: The death toll from fierce storms battering Italy has risen to 11.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

