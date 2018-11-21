The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: An ESRI report has found that we’d need workers from abroad to build the houses Ireland needs – but spiralling rents would mean these foreign workers would find it difficult to afford to rent here.

2. #KHASHOGGI: Iran has criticised Donald Trump after he cited oil prices as reasons to stick by Saudi Arabia, even while admitting that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been behind the brutal murder of a journalist.

3. #BRAKES OFF: Despite earlier plans being rejected, College Green is still likely to become traffic-free, Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan said.

4. #NETFLIX: A study from the US found that half of suicidal teenagers who watched the series 13 Reasons Why said the show contributed to their risk of dying by suicide; researchers in Ireland say that there are concerns the show could lead to “copycat cases”.

5. #IN THE ROUGH: The Irish Daily Mirror reports that ministers Simon Coveney, Simon Harris and Heather Humphreys wrote letters to help “plush” golf clubs to get grants meant for disadvantaged groups.

6. #BREXIT: A four-hour Dáil debate and vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between Britain and the EU is due to take place this afternoon.

7. #CLOSED DOORS: Fianna Fáil is blocked from the Department of Transport and Children, raising tensions in government talks, according to the Times Ireland edition.

8. #WIPERS ON: Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads this morning following prolonged rain. Rain weather warnings remain in place in five eastern counties: Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.