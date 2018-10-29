The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INDONESIAN PLANE CRASH: A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people has crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

2. #VISAS: The age limit for Irish people seeking an Australian working visa will increase by five years to 35 years of age.

3. #BRAZIL VOTE: Former army captain Jair Bolsonaro has been elected president of Brazil.

4. #HOSPITAL DELAYS: More than 136,239 bed days have been lost through delayed hospital discharges in the first eight months of the year, according to HSE figures.

5. #LEICESTER CRASH: Leicester fans have paid tribute after the club’s Thai billionaire owner died in a helicopter crash just outside the ground.

6. #MICA SCANDAL: A family affected by the use of concrete blocks with mica in their homes was told that their mortgage had been sold to a vulture fund weeks before a new scheme to assist them was announced.

7. #MERKEL: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left “grand coalition” has taken a beating in a key regional election.

8. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A bus driver who was fired after posting a picture on Facebook of a faulty wheel on one of his employer’s vehicles has won an unfair dismissals claim.

9. #MARATHON MAM: Cork’s Lizzie Lee was crowned the Irish women’s national champion at yesterday’s Dublin Marathon.