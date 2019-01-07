This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Adam Daly Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,599 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426303
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Hoychuk
Image: Shutterstock/Anna Hoychuk

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLDEN GLOBES: Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the Golden Globes last night, taking home the final two top prizes to put itself into the Oscars conversation along with Green Book and Roma.

2. #EDUCATION: Over three-quarters of secondary school students want a continuous assessment for the Leaving Certificate, a new research study suggests. 

3. #COURT: Actor Kevin Spacey is due in court today to appear before a judge on the tony destination island of Nantucket, Massachusetts over accusations he sexually assaulted a teenager in 2016.

4.# EXAM CHEATS: A motorist caught cheating twice in the same Driver Theory exam last year walked out of the test centre before they could be removed by Road Safety Authority employees.

5. #RECOGNITION: The Government is set to order approximately 3,500 commemorative medals to be presented to members of the Irish fire services to mark the work they’ve done over the previous 100 years. 

6. #ASYLUM: A Saudi woman being held at Bangkok airport is to be sent back, Thai authorities said today, after she made a desperate plea for asylum, saying she feared for her life after escaping an abusive family

7. #TIDY: Fermoy in Co Cork has topped the ranking of Ireland’s cleanest towns, according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

8. #BREXIT: Britain’s battle over Brexit resumes this morning as parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and – most likely – defeat Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular EU divorce deal.

9. #SYRIA: A man who was captured while fighting for the Islamic State in Syria, is originally from Belarus, but is the holder of an Irish passport. Here’s what we know so far. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons as one of the stories above refers to ongoing court proceedings.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    67,659  4
    2
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    64,031  54
    3
    		It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?
    48,059  33
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    355  0
    2
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    138  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City
    28,176  25
    2
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    26,338  5
    3
    		Mayo defeat Leitrim in penalty shootout as James Horan's second reign gets off to winning start
    23,143  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    3,692  0
    2
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    3,664  0
    3
    		7 exciting reads to get you through the boredom of Dry January
    3,422  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    UK
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie