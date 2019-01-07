The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOLDEN GLOBES: Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the Golden Globes last night, taking home the final two top prizes to put itself into the Oscars conversation along with Green Book and Roma.

2. #EDUCATION: Over three-quarters of secondary school students want a continuous assessment for the Leaving Certificate, a new research study suggests.

3. #COURT: Actor Kevin Spacey is due in court today to appear before a judge on the tony destination island of Nantucket, Massachusetts over accusations he sexually assaulted a teenager in 2016.

4.# EXAM CHEATS: A motorist caught cheating twice in the same Driver Theory exam last year walked out of the test centre before they could be removed by Road Safety Authority employees.



5. #RECOGNITION: The Government is set to order approximately 3,500 commemorative medals to be presented to members of the Irish fire services to mark the work they’ve done over the previous 100 years.

6. #ASYLUM: A Saudi woman being held at Bangkok airport is to be sent back, Thai authorities said today, after she made a desperate plea for asylum, saying she feared for her life after escaping an abusive family

7. #TIDY: Fermoy in Co Cork has topped the ranking of Ireland’s cleanest towns, according to the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

8. #BREXIT: Britain’s battle over Brexit resumes this morning as parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and – most likely – defeat Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular EU divorce deal.

9. #SYRIA: A man who was captured while fighting for the Islamic State in Syria, is originally from Belarus, but is the holder of an Irish passport. Here’s what we know so far.

Comments are closed for legal reasons as one of the stories above refers to ongoing court proceedings.

