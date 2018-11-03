The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ARRESTED: A woman has been arrested following the launch of a murder probe after a man died from horrific injuries sustained in an attack at a house in Foxrock, Co Dublin.

2. #PETER CASEY: The Donegal businessman faced questions from members of the Travelling community on last night’s Late Late Show.

3. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that a deal can be reached this month.

4. #DRUG DEALING: A drugs unit based in west Dublin has lost 85% of its members in five years due to retirements and promotions.

5. #DISSOLVED: The body of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “dissolved” after he was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish official has claimed.

6. #ABORTION: A number of TDs have said that they want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording.

7. #ÁRAS FINANCES: The Oireachtas Public Accounts committee is likely to examine spending at Áras an Úachtaráin in 2019.

8. #FELLOWSHIP: Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has been awarded an honorary fellowship from Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

9. #SENTENCED: A father-of-seven who slashed a Luas passenger in the face with a knife has been sentenced to five years in prison.