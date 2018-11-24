The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Y Photo Studio

1. #NOT ANOTHER SUMMIT: You’ll be hearing Brexit soundbites all day today ahead of a crucial EU summit tomorrow: not least of all from the DUP, who have their annual conference today.

2. #CORK: The woman at the centre of a rape trial “fears she wasn’t believed” after the defence barrister asked the jury to take into account that the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a lace thong on the night in question, the Irish Independent reports.

3. #POLL: A total of 89% of people think judges and others in the legal profession should have mandatory education in consent and rape myths.

4. #TRAINS: There’s major disruption expected on train lines to and from Heuston Station this morning, after a serious incident at Sallins and Naas station this morning.

5. #FACTCHECK: The figure 20,000 is used frequently by activists as an estimation of how many repossession cases are before the courts – but how accurate is it?

6. #AFFIDAVIT: A senior prison union officer had a tracker on his family car for 12 months, an Irish prison whistleblower has claimed according to the Irish Examiner.

7. #EN MARCHE: Tens of thousands of people are expected to protest in Paris against rising fuel prices and Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, RTÉ reports.

8. #WEAVER SQUARE: Locals in Dublin’s Liberties are to fight plans by Dublin City Council to turn allotments and a community garden into rapid-build housing.

9. #NOT SURPRISING: As a climate change report says it’ll cost the economy billions – Donald Trump tweeted out about “extended cold blasts”, appearing to confuse weather with climate change [RTÉ].