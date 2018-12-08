This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here are the stories in the news this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,459 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4383414
Image: Shutterstock/S_Photo
Image: Shutterstock/S_Photo

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ITALY: Six people have died and dozens were injured in a stampede when panic broke out during a rap concert at an Italian nightclub this morning.

2. #BIG PHIL: Phil Hogan has criticised the Tory MP who suggested using the possibility of food shortages in a no-deal Brexit to force the EU to drop the backstop.

3. #HOMOCIDE INQUIRY: A man is being questioned by New Zealand police in relation to missing 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane, according to Sky News.

4. #GILET JAUNES: Another major protest is expected to take place in Paris today, as French police close major tourist sites in the fear that protests may become violent.

5. #CHARLOTTESVILLE: A man who drove his car into counter-protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted of first-degree murder.

6. #THE LATE LATE SHOW: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he does not believe the HSE is fit for purpose as an organisation, adding that a lot of “good people” work for it.

7. #DUBLIN: The Gardaí are investigating a death threat made to Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, according to the Irish Daily Sun.  

8. #LEGAL ACTION: A High Court judge has given a family permission to pursue damages against the HSE over its failure to provide an assessment for a four-year-old boy with autism within the required timeframe, reports the Irish Examiner.

9. #US: President Donald Trump called former secretary of state Rex Tillerson “dumb as a rock” a day after the former diplomat said he had warned the president against doing things that would violate the law, reports the Guardian.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    61,934  90
    2
    		'Not all characters are angels': Shane MacGowan responds to Fairytale of New York controversy
    42,302  161
    3
    		Stringer answers the call as full Dancing With The Stars line up announced
    39,949  40
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,832  0
    2
    		Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    30,773  28
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,860  16
    3
    		Superb Ulster stun Scarlets with stirring bonus-point win in Wales
    23,933  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I'm A Celeb's flag challenge caused absolute war on Twitter when they got the Irish one arse-ways
    9,287  8
    2
    		Here's why there's confusion over which Lowden brother Saoirse Ronan is dating
    8,449  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,041  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) charged over â¬200k drugs find in Finglas
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    DUBLIN
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the â¬17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie