The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Kondratova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COMMISSION OF INVESTIGATION: The first excavations at the site of the former Tuam mother and baby home are expected to start in the latter half of 2019.

2. #WAR OF INDEPENDENCE: The government has been urged to issue a full apology to those who were executed by the Irish Free State during the civil war.

3. #MBE I’M AMAZED: Brexiteer John Redmond, Monty Python actor Michael Palin, Twiggy and author Philip Pullman have been awarded knighthoods.

4. #INDONESIA: The scale of devastation to the Anak Krakatau volcano that caused a tsunami when it collapsed last week has become clearer today: around two-thirds of its mass is thought to have slid into the sea [BBC].

5. #US PRESIDENCY? US actor Angelina Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics, telling the BBC that she’ll “go where I am needed”, the Guardian reports.

6. #CAN I HAVE A LEND: The government is owed €475.4 million from approximately 156,000 individual debts relating to the overpayment of social welfare payments.

7. #HORSE RACING IRELAND: The owners of two of the most valuable sites listed on the Vacant Sites Register will not face land-hoarding fines when they come into force next week, reports the Irish Times.

8. #IRISH FAMILIES: Costly divorces have risen in the past ten years and the number of fathers in their 20s has fallen, according to the Irish Independent.

9. #CHECK YOUR MIRRORS: The highest pass rate for a driver test is in Clifden: between January and October this year, the pass rate was at 77%.