The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #WARRENPOINT: Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead and a woman injured in Warrenpoint, Co Down last night.

2. #NO DEAL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet opposition party leaders next week to brief them on contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit.

3. #YOUTH FOR HIRE: A young teenager questioned twice in relation to Kinahan murders and suspected of being a “driver for hire” has received the benefit of at least 10 juvenile liaison officers, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #ENGLISH: Gardaí have issued a request for tender for the provision of English Language Courses at the Garda College in Templemore.

5. #AIIA MAASARWE: Australian police have charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe, some three days after her body was found in Melbourne.

6. #JASON VAN DYKE: A white former Chicago police officer was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for fatally shooting a black teenager in 2014, an incident that triggered months of protests in the city.

7. #SHUTDOWN: US President Trump said he’ll be making a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the southern border this evening.

8. #MILKING IT: New stats released this week revealed a big jump in the amount of produce from the Irish dairy industry of late, with almost 18,000 tonnes of butter was produced in November.

9. #NIGHT LINK: The National Transport Authority says it is “actively considering” the introduction of a 24-hour bus service between Dublin Airport and the city centre.