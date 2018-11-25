The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/shapovalphoto

1. #BREXIT: All eyes are on Brussels this morning to see if EU leaders endorse the controversial withdrawal agreement and a 26-page statement on the future relationship.

2. #TRIBAL: Prime Minister Theresa May’s former Brexit spokesperson said that the decision to leave the EU “has made the rest of the UK more like Northern Ireland”.

3. #GOVERNMENT SUPPORT: Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

4. #GARDAÍ: A man (80s) was killed in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

5. #MICKO: It’s expected that the FAI will announce Mick McCarthy as the new Irish football manager, with Stephen Kenny to take the reins after Euro 2020.

6. #THE HAUNTINGS SOLDIER: There have been calls for a permanent World War I memorial in Dublin city centre.

7. #ARSE FELL OUT OF ADVERTISING: Waterford Whispers has seen its site’s views have been cut in half due to Facebook’s algorithm changes to tackle fake news, reports the Sunday Business Post.

8. #DEFAMATION: The Sunday Times reports that Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland is suing John Waters over accusing her of lying about the cause of Savita Halappanavar’s death.

9. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, organisations want to push the message that victims of domestic abuse shouldn’t blame themselves.