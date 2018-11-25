This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

It’s another cold, wet day – so take an extra few minutes in bed to catch up on the news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 8:35 AM
shutterstock_583723843 Source: Shutterstock/shapovalphoto

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: All eyes are on Brussels this morning to see if EU leaders endorse the controversial withdrawal agreement and a 26-page statement on the future relationship.

2. #TRIBAL: Prime Minister Theresa May’s former Brexit spokesperson said that the decision to leave the EU “has made the rest of the UK more like Northern Ireland”.

3. #GOVERNMENT SUPPORT: Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, according to a new opinion poll.

4. #GARDAÍ: A man (80s) was killed in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

5. #MICKO: It’s expected that the FAI will announce Mick McCarthy as the new Irish football manager, with Stephen Kenny to take the reins after Euro 2020.

6. #THE HAUNTINGS SOLDIER: There have been calls for a permanent World War I memorial in Dublin city centre.

7. #ARSE FELL OUT OF ADVERTISING: Waterford Whispers has seen its site’s views have been cut in half due to Facebook’s algorithm changes to tackle fake news, reports the Sunday Business Post.

8. #DEFAMATION: The Sunday Times reports that Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland is suing John Waters over accusing her of lying about the cause of Savita Halappanavar’s death.

9. #DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, organisations want to push the message that victims of domestic abuse shouldn’t blame themselves.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

