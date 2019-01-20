The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CAR BOMB: Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a suspected car bomb which detonated in Derry city centre yesterday evening.

2. #US SHUTDOWN: President Donald Trump has offered Democrats a deal on immigration in exchange for border wall funding in a bid to end the government shutdown.

3. #RIP: Orla Church, a woman who was impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal, has died.

4. #MEXICO BLAZE: The death toll from a fuel pipe blaze has risen to 73.

5. #BREXIT CONCERNS: Downing Street has described as “extremely concerning” an attempt by backbench MPs to remove the government’s power to deliver Brexit.

6. #PASSPORTS: New European Parliament rules announced aim to make it easier for people whose passports are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the European Union to get temporary documents.

7. #GANG: A Romanian gang suspected by gardaí to be involved in an electronic scam have fled Ireland after being bailed out by their wives.

8. #SOLOHEADBEG: The centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush, which is widely cited as the start of the War of Independence, is being commemorated today.

9. #WEATHER FORECAST: Monday morning looks set to be cold and frosty with wet and breezy conditions forecast later in the day, according to Met Éireann.