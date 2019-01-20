This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 4,279 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4449643
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute
Image: Shutterstock/Alinute Silzeviciute

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CAR BOMB: Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a suspected car bomb which detonated in Derry city centre yesterday evening. 

2. #US SHUTDOWN: President Donald Trump has offered Democrats a deal on immigration in exchange for border wall funding in a bid to end the government shutdown.

3. #RIP: Orla Church, a woman who was impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal, has died.

4. #MEXICO BLAZE: The death toll from a fuel pipe blaze has risen to 73

5. #BREXIT CONCERNS: Downing Street has described as “extremely concerning” an attempt by backbench MPs to remove the government’s power to deliver Brexit. 

6. #PASSPORTS: New European Parliament rules announced aim to make it easier for people whose passports are lost, stolen or damaged when travelling outside the European Union to get temporary documents.

7. #GANG: A Romanian gang suspected by gardaí to be involved in an electronic scam have fled Ireland after being bailed out by their wives.

8. #SOLOHEADBEG: The centenary of the Soloheadbeg Ambush, which is widely cited as the start of the War of Independence, is being commemorated today

9. #WEATHER FORECAST: Monday morning looks set to be cold and frosty with wet and breezy conditions forecast later in the day, according to Met Éireann.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's where the dirtiest takeaways and restaurants in Ireland were in 2018
    75,950  28
    2
    		Poll: Would you like an Irish unity referendum in the event of a no-deal Brexit?
    75,800  149
    3
    		Romanian gang members flee Ireland despite surrendering passports
    75,062  0
    Fora
    1
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    114  0
    2
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    60,179  27
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    45,704  47
    3
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    45,247  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,338  1
    2
    		Overhauling your home on a budget? These highstreet items are just €50 or less
    4,334  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,052  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie