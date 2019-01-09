Irish-produced film The Favourite leads the way with 12 Bafta nominations

Emma Stone (left) and Olivia Colman star in the film

Emma Stone (left) and Olivia Colman star in the film

THERE WAS GOOD news for Irish production company Element Pictures this morning, as The Favourite was nominated for 12 gongs at this year’s British Academy Film Awards.

Element co-produced the hit period drama, which stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

All three have been nominated for Baftas, with Colman up for best actress and Weisz and Stone nominated in the best supporting actress category.

The film focuses on the turbulent relationship of Queen Anne of Britain with two cousins attempting to win her favour at court in the early 18th century.

It was shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan and was partly post-produced in Dublin. It was released in Ireland in January 2019 through Fox Searchlight.

The Favourite was also nominated for best film, outstanding British film, original screenplay, cinematography, production design, costume design, make up & hair, editing and Yorgos Lanthimos for director.

It leads the way in nominations, with Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star is Born each having seven nods.

While Mary Queen of Scots has three nominations, star Saoirse Ronan has not been nominated in the hotly-contested best actress category.

The nominations for best film along with The Favourite are BlackKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star is Born.

Nominated for Best Film 🎥🏆



BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gayJGm4kRW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2019 Source: BAFTA /Twitter

Two Irish actors – Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley – are up for the Rising Star award, which was announced last week.

The Bafta awards will take place on Sunday 10 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It will be co-hosted by Joanna Lumley and broadcast on BBC.

The full list of nominees can be found here.