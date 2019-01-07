This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a phenomenal result': Team behind Irish-produced The Favourite reacts to Golden Globe win

Colman, who plays Queen Anne in the film, which is produced by Element Pictures, won a best actress award.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Jan 2019, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 4,990 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4426438
Olivia Colman poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Olivia Colman poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Olivia Colman poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH PRODUCTION COMPANY Element Pictures landed itself a win at the Golden Globes last night after Olivia Colman scooped up an award for her role in The Favourite. 

Colman, who plays Queen Anne in the film, which is produced by Element Pictures, won best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. 

The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos – a longtime collaborator with Element – had been nominated for Golden Globes across five categories.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland following last night’s win, Ed Guiney, co-founder of Element, said that “it’s absolutely brilliant” news. 

Colman’s award follows Golden Globe nominations for previous Element productions including The Guard, Room and The Lobster.

“If you get a win, that’s an incredible thing,” Guiney said. 

“I guess we had it a few years and with Brie, but Olivia carrying best actress is a phenomenal result and we are delighted by that, for sure,” he said. 

The Favourite was shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan and was partly post-produced in Dublin.

It was written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara and is produced by Guiney and executive produced by Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures.  

Actresses Emma Stone and Rachael Wiesz also starred alongside Colman in the film. 

“The three of them are brilliant. Rachel and Olivia and Emma are probably three of the greatest actresses working right now in film or theatre in the world. To have the three of them in a movie is a privilege,” Guiney said. 

“They are incredible people and we are so blessed and lucky, so lucky, to have them as part of our film.” 

Speaking of what it means to have a Golden Globe win for a film, Guiney said “it’s a kind of validation”. 

“If people see that a film has got five Golden Globe nominations they’re more likely to go and see the film, it’s that simple. It’s all about getting people into the cinema,” he said. 

And, noting the film’s success in the US, Guiney added: “With The Favourite, it’s simply about people getting to see it and, actually, it’s been very successful at the American box office.” 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie earlier this year, Guiney was asked whether he thinks The Favourite is set for an Oscar nomination. 

“One remains optimistic, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves either,” said Guiney.
“With the nomination, we are certainly in what they euphemistically call ‘the conversation’ [about the Oscars]. We’ll see how we roll.”

He added: “Obviously we went through a it a couple of years ago with Room, so it’s nice to be back in contention again and have another film that might get that recognition.”

The Favourite had been nominated for the following categories:

  • Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
  • Best Screenplay
  • Best Actress nomination for Olivia Colman in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
  • Best Supporting Actress nominations for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Irish actress Catriona Balfe was also nominated for a Golden Globe, for her role in the TV series Outlander. 

With reporting by Aoife Barry

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    68,739  4
    2
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    66,631  58
    3
    		It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?
    49,159  33
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    398  0
    2
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    223  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City
    28,715  25
    2
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    27,583  5
    3
    		Mayo defeat Leitrim in penalty shootout as James Horan's second reign gets off to winning start
    23,464  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    3,803  0
    2
    		7 exciting reads to get you through the boredom of Dry January
    3,595  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Celine Kelly (Honestly Celine)
    3,408  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    EU
    Britain's Brexit battle resumes ahead of big vote as parliament returns after Christmas break
    Britain's Brexit battle resumes ahead of big vote as parliament returns after Christmas break
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie