Irish-produced film The Favourite receives 10 Oscar nominations

THE FAVOURITE, THE period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, is in the running for 10 awards at this year’s Academy Awards.

The film starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone sees all three up for top acting gongs, with the film also nominated for awards such as best director, best film and best original screenplay.

Irishman Robbie Ryan has also received the nod for best cinematography for The Favourite.

There was good news for other Irish productions on the Oscars shortlist, with animated short Late Afternoon and live action short Detainment also up for awards.

Screen Ireland chief executive James Hickey said: “Irish film has been a consistent presence at the Academy Awards over the last decade and this is the fifth ceremony in a row where Irish filmmaking talent has been front and centre.”

Roma – the Mexican film directed by Alfonso Cuaron – also has 10 nominations.

Some of the other films in the running for the top awards include Vice (best film, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress), Green Book (film, actor, supporting actor) and A Star is Born (film, actor, actress, supporting actor).

The announcement of this year’s nominees for the top gongs at the Oscars was made this afternoon.

Here’s a selected list

Best Film

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlackkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot – A Star is Born

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

The Oscars ceremony takes place on 24 February.