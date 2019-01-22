This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish-produced film The Favourite receives 10 Oscar nominations

The nominees are in for the 91st Academy Awards.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 1:46 PM
38 minutes ago 3,869 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4453138

THE FAVOURITE, THE period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, is in the running for 10 awards at this year’s Academy Awards.

The film starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone sees all three up for top acting gongs, with the film also nominated for awards such as best director, best film and best original screenplay.

Irishman Robbie Ryan has also received the nod for best cinematography for The Favourite.

There was good news for other Irish productions on the Oscars shortlist, with animated short Late Afternoon and live action short Detainment also up for awards. 

Screen Ireland chief executive James Hickey said: “Irish film has been a consistent presence at the Academy Awards over the last decade and this is the fifth ceremony in a row where Irish filmmaking talent has been front and centre.”

Roma – the Mexican film directed by Alfonso Cuaron – also has 10 nominations. 

Some of the other films in the running for the top awards include Vice (best film, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress), Green Book (film, actor, supporting actor) and A Star is Born (film, actor, actress, supporting actor). 

The announcement of this year’s nominees for the top gongs at the Oscars was made this afternoon. 

Here’s a selected list

Best Film

  • Black Panther
  • BlackkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star is Born
  • Vice

Best Director

  • Spike Lee – BlackkKlansman
  • Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
  • Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
  • Adam McKay – Vice

Best Actress

  • Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
  • Glenn Close – The Wife
  • Olivia Colman – The Favourite
  • Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

  • Christian Bale – Vice
  • Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
  • Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
  • Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali – Green Book
  • Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman
  • Sam Elliot – A Star is Born
  • Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Supporting Actress

  • Amy Adams – Vice
  • Marina de Tavira – Roma
  • Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Emma Stone – The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Animated Feature

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks The Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • BlackkKlansman
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star is Born

Best Original Screenplay

  • The Favourite
  • First Reformed
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

The Oscars ceremony takes place on 24 February.

