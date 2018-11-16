This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

An appeal for witnesses to a shooting, a new Brexit Secretary – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 16 Nov 2018, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

8312 Excerises_90558722 Armed Gardai at joint training exercise between An Garda, the HSE, Defence Forces and Dublin City Council at Dublin City University. Source: Rollingnews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL 

Brexit Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from the rear entrance of 10 Downing Street Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#BREXIT Stephen Barclay was appointed as Britain’s new Brexit secretary.

#USA: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

#RIP: Tributes were paid to author and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman who died aged 87.

PARTING SHOT

The Spice Girls announced they are set to play at Croke Park next summer following messages and tweets from Irish fans.

The group revealed that they will play at GAA headquarters on 24 May next year, with tickets set to go on sale next Thursday at 9am. 

Here’s one to get you in the mood before then:

Source: SpiceGirlsVEVO/YouTube

Comments have been closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.

