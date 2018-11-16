Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Armed Gardai at joint training exercise between An Garda, the HSE, Defence Forces and Dublin City Council at Dublin City University. Source: Rollingnews.ie

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from the rear entrance of 10 Downing Street Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#BREXIT Stephen Barclay was appointed as Britain’s new Brexit secretary.

#USA: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

#RIP: Tributes were paid to author and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman who died aged 87.

The Spice Girls announced they are set to play at Croke Park next summer following messages and tweets from Irish fans.

The group revealed that they will play at GAA headquarters on 24 May next year, with tickets set to go on sale next Thursday at 9am.

Here’s one to get you in the mood before then:

