Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Clive Staunton in Leixlip last night have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
- The death of Alec Finn, a founder member of traditional music group De Dannan, was announced.
- Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael could “look proudly” at its record in building a country that cared for families.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney hit out at “idiots” for booing ‘God Save the Queen’ at an international football match last night.
- Hospital waiting lists for inpatient appointments fell in the month to October.
- A man will stand trial after giving a 10-month old baby boy a “crude circumcision” in the midlands three years ago.
- A man was seriously injured in a house fire in south Dublin.
- Gardaí renewed their appeal for help to locate a man missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT Stephen Barclay was appointed as Britain’s new Brexit secretary.
#USA: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta.
#RIP: Tributes were paid to author and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman who died aged 87.
PARTING SHOT
The Spice Girls announced they are set to play at Croke Park next summer following messages and tweets from Irish fans.
The group revealed that they will play at GAA headquarters on 24 May next year, with tickets set to go on sale next Thursday at 9am.
Here’s one to get you in the mood before then:Source: SpiceGirlsVEVO/YouTube
