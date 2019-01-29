This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 January, 2019
The giant Derry Girls mural has been completed - and here it is

The popular Channel 4 TV show will return to screens later this year.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 11:08 AM
32 minutes ago 3,272 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464660

Derry Girls. The cast of Derry Girls Source: Channel 4/Twitter.com

THE CAST OF popular TV show Derry Girls have been immortalised with a mural in Derry city centre. 

The show’s main characters – Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James – have been painted on the side of Badgers Bar on Orchard-street to celebrate the show’s return later this year. 

Derry Girls mural in Londonderry Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Channel 4 sitcom first aired in January last year and proved a hit with viewers. The first series was praised for its depiction of both family life and what it was like to be a teenager in 1990s Northern Ireland, becoming the most watched show ever in the North. 

“Derry is painting us like one of their French Girls, so surreal,” Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the show, tweeted last Thursday as the mural was being painted on the bar. 

The work, which was completed yesterday morning, was painted by Derry-based street artists UV Arts.

The show is set to return for its highly anticipated second season later this year.

