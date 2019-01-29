The giant Derry Girls mural has been completed - and here it is

The cast of Derry Girls Source: Channel 4/Twitter.com

THE CAST OF popular TV show Derry Girls have been immortalised with a mural in Derry city centre.

The show’s main characters – Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James – have been painted on the side of Badgers Bar on Orchard-street to celebrate the show’s return later this year.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Channel 4 sitcom first aired in January last year and proved a hit with viewers. The first series was praised for its depiction of both family life and what it was like to be a teenager in 1990s Northern Ireland, becoming the most watched show ever in the North.

“Derry is painting us like one of their French Girls, so surreal,” Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the show, tweeted last Thursday as the mural was being painted on the bar.

Derry is painting us like one of their French Girls, so surreal pic.twitter.com/0CpH91OpgO — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 24, 2019

The work, which was completed yesterday morning, was painted by Derry-based street artists UV Arts.

The show is set to return for its highly anticipated second season later this year.