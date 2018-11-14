The Strypes are splitting up

The Strypes playing at Electric Picnicin 2017. Source: Sam Boal//RollingNews.ie

THE STRYPES HAVE announced they are splitting up.

The four-member band from Cavan, all aged in their early 20s, had a number one Irish album and two top 20 albums in the UK.

The young group shot to fame after an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show in 2010.

Their 2012 debut EP Young Gifted and Blue, which was produced when they were all still in school, brought them international success.

They had hits with Blue Collar Jane and a version of Bo Diddley’s You Can’t Judge a Book by the Cover.

In a statement released this morning, the band said the split is effective immediately.

The group – consisting of Pete O’Hanlon on bass, Evan Walsh on drums, Josh McClorey on guitar and Ross Farrelly on vocals – secured a record deal with Mercury Records and embarked on an arena tour with the Arctic Monkeys in 2013.

The band had three albums – Snapshot, Little Victories and Spitting Image – and performed all over the world, playing at Electric Picnic, Glastonbury and SXSW.

On foot of their third album, the band did tours in Europe, the UK, the US and Japan.

In a statement released today the band said that when the Japanese tour ended in April 2018, they “began to look at a different way of being creative”.

O’Hanlon and Walsh have signed up with J&L Associates, an acting agency in London, McClorey is working on a solo album and Farrelly is “pursuing other musical outlets”.