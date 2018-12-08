How much money will the average household spend this month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
5: The number of Golden Globe nominations that the Irish production company, Element pictures, received for its film The Favourite.
€2,690: The amount of money that the typical Irish household is predicted to spend in shops this December.
20: The number of cases of unidentified remains that forensic scientists are revisiting with DNA testing.
7.5: The magnitude of the earthquake which struck off New Caledonia, prompting a tsunami alert.
€14 million: The estimated earnings of Irish Youtube star Séan McLoughlin, who has featured on the Forbes list of top-earning Youtube stars for 2018.
600 tonnes: The amount of bonfire material recovered by Dublin City Council over Halloween.
€115,000: The amount of money that the Department of Transport has allocated to Irish Rail to provide additional security over the Christmas period.
1.5 million: The number of people who watched the Late Late Toy Show live and across the weekend on catch-up services, according to figures released by RTÉ.
15: The number of minutes that Electric Picnic tickets sold out in.
60: The percentage of people who think that College Green in Dublin city centre should be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza.
