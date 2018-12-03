This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 3 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Increase in number of rough sleepers in Dublin, latest official count shows

The Rough Sleeper Count is carried out every spring and winter.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 3 Dec 2018, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,771 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373809

THE NUMBER OF people sleeping rough in Dublin has increased to 156, according to the latest official count. 

According to the latest Rough Sleeper Count – carried out twice a year by 100 volunteers – the figures are up 110 from the spring count but down 15% on the last winter count of 184. 

The figures show that 67% of rough sleepers counted were male and 17& were female with the remainder unidentified. 

Of those counted, 54% were Irish nationals while 17% were non-Irish nationals. 29% of rough sleepers did not have their nationalities identified. 

As winter sets in, the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive plans to make 333 extra beds available as it aims to meet a rise in demand for its services during cold weather.

The measure was announced last month in partnership with a range of charities as the DRHE activated its Cold Weather Strategy for 2018.

Commenting on the latest figures, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, says that the 42% increase in those sleeping rough in Dublin is worrying. 

“What we’re seeing is an average of 150 people per night sleeping rough. We’ve seen over the last two weeks that number rise as high as 179 people on one particular night.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Ireland was right to join the euro?
    52,213  122
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A Tipperary man in Brussels on €30,000 who wants to move back to Ireland
    42,653  27
    3
    		Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday
    39,924  1
    Fora
    1
    		How Dental Care Ireland is plotting to become the country's biggest dentistry chain
    281  0
    2
    		‘It’s part of the digital age’: How companies are dealing with online employee reviews
    228  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you believe anonymous online reviews for employers?
    98  0
    The42
    1
    		I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    53,458  21
    2
    		McCarthy's Ireland to start Euro qualifiers on the road against Gibraltar
    23,855  28
    3
    		Here's what you need to know about Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying opponents
    15,536  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here viewers think the show is fixed
    20,665  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande covered up Pete Davidson tattoo with tribute to Mac Miller... it's The Dredge
    14,748  1
    3
    		8 Irish mammy Instagram accounts that people are obsessed with
    6,580  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    HEALTH
    'If I didn't take part in a clinical trial, I would have died'
    'If I didn't take part in a clinical trial, I would have died'
    Worst November on record for hospital overcrowding as 9,679 wait on trolleys
    'There are a lot of questions to be answered': GPs group to meet to discuss concerns over abortion law
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    Gardaí seize 320 cannabis plants at 'sophisticated' Monaghan growhouse
    Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday
    DUBLIN
    Supporters of English language teachers to protest at school after sudden closure
    Supporters of English language teachers to protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    Irish Rail and Luas record over 100 instances of tram and train 'surfing' in past four years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie