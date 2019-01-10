This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After two defeats in two days, Theresa May considering Brexit concessions to win over Labour MPs

May is said to be considering backing a Labour amendment on workers’ rights to try to sway some MPs to her cause.

By Sean Murray Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 7:41 AM
1 hour ago 6,143 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432425
Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday
Image: House of Commons/PA Images
Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday
Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday
Image: House of Commons/PA Images

THERESA MAY IS facing an uphill battle to save her Brexit deal, and is said to be considering making important concessions to the opposition Labour party to try to secure the support of some of its MPs with Tuesday’s vote looming.

The UK Prime Minister is coming on the back of two defeats in two days in the House of Commons. Firstly, senior members of her own party voted against the government with a vote passing to curb the powers she would have in the event of a no-deal.

Yesterday, MPs voted in favour of the Grieve Amendment, which means May will have to come back to parliament with a Brexit “plan B” within three days if her own Brexit plans are voted down in the vote planned for Tuesday.

In light of the increasing pressure, the prime minister is considering accepting a Labour amendment that would provide additional safeguards on workers’ rights and environmental protections, the BBC reported.

May already cancelled a vote on her Brexit deal before Christmas, after it became apparent she didn’t have the support to get it through.

The main sticking point for Brexiteers, within her own party and the DUP, is the provision of a Northern Ireland backstop in the deal. This backstop would avoid a hard border in Ireland but also keep the UK in regulatory alignment with the EU. 

DUP leader Arlene Foster told BBC Newsline yesterday that May’s deal was already “dead” and that the prime minister was continuing to “waste time” trying to get her deal through.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU counterparts have repeatedly said they would not make concessions on the backstop.

There are now mere weeks away before the UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March. With the likelihood of May’s deal being defeated, that leaves a few options left to the UK.

It can seek to delay the date it’s set to leave. It could hold a second referendum, although that appears unlikely at this time. Or it could crash out without a deal.

Today, the House of Commons will begin a second day of debate on Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal.

She has warned that if MPs reject her deal, Britain would still leave the EU on 29 March, with or without any new arrangements.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    55,912  15
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    53,615  23
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    48,477  63
    Fora
    1
    		Enterprise Ireland has urged firms to adopt a 'no regrets' policy to Brexit
    193  0
    2
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    148  0
    3
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    131  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    31,756  8
    2
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    22,220  12
    3
    		Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    21,906  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Lee Curtis is raging at the Fiji Water Girl from the Golden Globes... it's The Dredge
    117,734  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan robbed loads of rubbish from the Golden Globes to give out to members of Ellen's audience
    16,135  0
    3
    		Just all of Sharon's outfits from the season premiere of Catastrophe
    4,831  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon to be beefed up ahead of the summer
    Have you seen the light? 5 Dublin lampposts you should really take a closer look at
    COURT
    Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare
    Man appears in court over stabbing of woman in Co Kildare
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn tell court he was 'wrongly accused and unfairly detained'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie