This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

May tells MPs not backing her Brexit deal would be 'catastrophic and unforgivable'

The House of Commons is set to vote on the deal on Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 9:25 AM
50 minutes ago 2,573 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4437552
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has warned MPs that failing to back her Brexit deal would be a “catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy”.

May’s comments are part of a last-ditch effort to get support for the draft Withdrawal Agreement her government has struck with the European Union.

The House of Commons is set to vote on the deal on Tuesday.

Writing in the Sunday Express, May said: “The verdict of the referendum was clear – the people of the UK want our future to be outside the European Union.

“But behind the record number of votes cast lie many different views about exactly what that future should look like.

“The same is true of Parliament. The vast majority of MPs want to respect the result of the referendum, which is why nearly all of us voted to trigger Article 50 two years ago. But there is far less of a consensus about the manner of our departure from the EU.”

May said the result of the 2016 referendum must be respected and said MPs should “forget the games and do what is right for our country”.

Coup 

However, according to the Sunday Times, senior MPs are plotting to “seize control of Brexit negotiations and sideline the prime minister”.

At least two groups of rebel MPs are reportedly making plans to change House of Commons rules so motions proposed by backbenchers take precedence over government business.

This may enable MPs to suspend Article 50 and potentially lead to the referendum result being overturned — “a move that would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis”.

In the same newspaper, former British prime minister John Major says revoking Article 50 would be “politically uncomfortable” but is the “only sensible course”.

Backstop 

In December, May postponed a vote on the draft Withdrawal Agreement so she could seek additional assurances on the backstop element of the deal. 

Many politicians have raised concerns about the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, believes the backstop threatens the United Kingdom and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his EU counterparts have repeatedly said the deal cannot be renegotiated. During the week, Varadkar said a proposal for Stormont to have a veto over conditions attached to the backstop would not be acceptable

Preparations are being made at British, Irish and European level for a no-deal Brexit, in case an agreement is not reached ahead of the official withdrawal date of 29 March. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin
    46,425  128
    2
    		Third person confirmed dead following powerful explosion at Paris bakery
    43,405  17
    3
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    39,964  46
    Fora
    1
    		How I would fix the doomed rural broadband plan if I were the communications minister
    184  0
    2
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    60,559  42
    2
    		As it happened: Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    34,986  43
    3
    		Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    33,270  169
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at some of the strangest old photos on Niall Horan's Instagram profile
    8,488  1
    2
    		Here's why Irish artists are criticising The Weeknd over lyrics in a new verse of his
    7,331  2
    3
    		Liam Gallagher told Westlife to "f*** off" before so don't expect a collab anytime soon
    6,150  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    COURTS
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    Appeal for witnesses after alleged assault in Temple Bar
    SINN FéIN
    Peadar Tóibín: 'Some in Sinn Féin are hurt and angry and are not talking to me at all'
    Peadar Tóibín: 'Some in Sinn Féin are hurt and angry and are not talking to me at all'
    'Not worthy of celebration': As Sinn Féin celebrates first Dáil, it's adamant it won't take part in Expo 100
    'We will not be intimidated': PSNI appeal for witnesses to gun attack on Sinn Féin office in Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie