This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May offers her battered Brexit deal to MPs again - so what's different?

The Grieve and Cooper amendments are the most likely to gain the support of the House of Commons – so what are they?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 9:30 AM
48 minutes ago 5,560 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4459670

Prime Minister's Questions Source: PA Wire/PA Images

AFTER A HISTORIC defeat for her Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May is putting her Withdrawal Agreement back before the House of Commons this Tuesday.

A record-breaking 230 MPs voted against the government last week, and May was given just three days to come up with her Plan B. On Monday this week, she announced that her Plan B was to hold another vote on Plan A (a very Brexit means Brexit move).

The strictest opposition from the House of Commons seems to be due to the backstop.

Many pro-Brexit and some pro-Remain MPs have expressed concern about whether the backstop would threaten Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom; others have said that the backstop needs to be time-limited, which EU leaders have said would make the backstop entirely pointless.

With time running out before the 29 March, which is when the UK must legally leave the European Union, the UK government, the EU and Ireland are scrambling for solutions.

Tensions are high, as the Irish government is pressured to detail its plans for a border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, and the leaders of the 27 EU member states are pushed for their opinion on whether the backstop needs to be altered.

Among the solutions being offered from the UK side, are amendments to the deal. It’s thought that if the House of Commons passes an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement, and subsequently passes the deal, that this would put pressure on the EU to agree to those terms to facilitate an orderly EU-UK divorce.

So what are the Grieve and Cooper amendments?

EU referendum bill debate Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Former Conservative government lawyer Dominic Grieve has introduced a cross-party amendment that would force the government to allow six days throughout February and March for MPs to debate and vote on Brexit options.

The latest of the dates would be 26 March, just three days before Britain leaves the EU.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper has proposed an amendment to force the government to make time in the Commons to debate her own bill preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Under this legislation, if there is no Brexit deal by 26 February, the government must delay Britain’s departure from the bloc until 31 December 2019.

This has the support of some former ministers in May’s Conservative party. The only thing that can force an unwilling government to act is legislation – which is why Cooper has introduced her own bill. However, she might struggle to get this through parliament in time.

Other amendments

An amendment introduced by opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demands parliamentary time to debate and vote on options to avoid a “no deal” Brexit.

These include negotiating a new UK-EU customs union and a “strong relationship” with the EU’s single market, and holding a second referendum.

Senior Labour MP Hilary Benn has proposed an amendment demanding the government hold a series of votes designed to test what the Commons wants.

These would include votes on leaving the EU with no deal, holding a second referendum or renegotiating with Brussels.

‘Hijacking’ Brexit

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox accused MPs of trying to “hijack Brexit” and defy the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

But Corbyn said the government has no new ideas and “MPs must now act to break the deadlock”.

Benn added: “MPs doing their job are not plotters, they are trying to sort out the mess the prime minister has created.”

Not all amendments will be put to a vote – the selection will be made on the morning of 29 January by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Bercow has been criticised previously after he was accused of working against the government after he allowed MPs to submit amendments to motions that have previously been considered unamendable.

What’s likely to pass?

Any that are chosen would need support from all sides – both Grieve’s and Cooper’s amendments are seen as the most likely to win support. It is unlikely that Corbyn’s plan would command the support of any Conservative MPs.

Technically, any amendments agreed would not be legally binding, but it would be politically hard for the prime minister to ignore them.

“It’s an opportunity for the House of Commons to express its political will,” Theresa May’s spokesman said.

This would be particularly true if a significant number of Conservative MPs backed any amendment.

The government is under pressure to allow a free vote by its MPs, with reports that failure to do so could result in a slew of ministerial resignations.

This week, Home Secretary Amber Rudd warned May that there could be a slew of resignations if MPs weren’t given a free vote; Rudd also dodged questions over her own resignation if May’s Brexit deal fails to pass through the House for a second time.

- with reporting from © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    177,006  70
    2
    		Wind warning issued for 13 counties
    62,712  39
    3
    		Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    40,705  21
    Fora
    1
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    2,848  0
    2
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    43,337  17
    2
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    27,913  61
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,061  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'It's no surprise Peter Stringer was uncomfortable in his DWTS outfits when people hold attitudes like Megan Barton Hanson's'
    5,901  1
    2
    		Irish radio stations, please take a break from playing that Sweet But Psycho song
    5,795  6
    3
    		Matthew Lewis has actually been reunited with the wallet that contained a love letter
    4,678  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HEALTH
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    Opinion: Let's eradicate period poverty by providing free sanitary products across the country
    GARDAí
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    DUBLIN
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Here's what's happening in Dublin and Cork for Chinese New Year
    Appeal launched to help locate 62 year-old man missing from Dublin
    Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie