This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?

Warning: this article contains a lot of ifs and buts.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
24 minutes ago 1,572 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434775
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WHAT EXACTLY IS in store for British Prime Minister Theresa May, during the week where her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement comes before the House of Commons?

On Tuesday, 639 MPs will vote on whether to approve or reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal on the terms upon which they will leave the European Union (there are 650 MPs, but four don’t vote and seven Sinn Féin MPs don’t take their seats in Westminster).

The vote was first scheduled to be held before Christmas, on Tuesday 11 December, but was cancelled because Theresa May didn’t have the support to pass her deal. 

She needs the support of 320 MPs: the Tories have 315 elected members, and the support of 10 DUP MPs. But after over 100 MPs voted against her during the motion of confidence in December, it looks likely that her Brexit deal won’t pass next week.

If it doesn’t pass, the options are both endless and equally implausible: further negotiations; extending Article 50; a general election or a Tory leadership challenge; a second referendum or a no-deal Brexit have all been floated as possible scenarios.

And Theresa May won’t have much time to choose one of these options either – an amendment voted for earlier this week means that she will have just three days to come back to the House of Commons with a new plan.

If the vote fails, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in the government, which could make the decision for May if she loses that as well.

Meanwhile, the UK is still scheduled to leave the European Union on 29 March. In Brussels, the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi will present its annual report to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, of which Brexit will be among the issues discussed.

The vote on the Withdrawal Agreement is scheduled to take place from 7pm onwards on Tuesday evening.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    115,490  71
    2
    		In 1973 the government had to politely explain why it couldn't cash a near 100-year-old bond
    64,801  20
    3
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    56,628  117
    Fora
    1
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    181  0
    2
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    51,003  49
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    37,079  140
    3
    		Penalty shootout win for Dublin over Meath books spot in O'Byrne Cup final
    31,041  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 Irish walking trails to get the perfect smug Insta on
    13,063  3
    2
    		Here's why everyone's switching to bars of soap instead of shower gel all of a sudden
    5,591  1
    3
    		PMS, periods and panic: When monthly changes are a cause for concern
    5,365  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge
    Sacking of James Comey led FBI to open inquiry into Donald Trump's collusion with Russia - report
    Government shutdown becomes longest in US history
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    UK
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    Brexiteers were furious with Westminster's House Speaker this week - so what's the latest row about?
    Pro-Brexit protester arrested in relation to incident which saw British MP branded a 'fascist'
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie