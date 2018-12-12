This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Kicking the can down the road': Theresa May wins confidence vote from Tory MPs

The British Prime Minister said today has been “a long and challenging day”.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 9:35 PM
41 minutes ago 26,593 Views 45 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4391516
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons today.
Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Updated 7 minutes ago

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has survived a confidence motion in her leadership.

The result of the vote was as follows: 200 in favour and 117 against. 

May needed to secure the votes of 159 MPs to survive (half of the total number of 317 Conservative MPs). 

The outcome of the vote was expected as more than 170 Tory MPs earlier today indicted they would back their leader. 

The chairman of the Conservative Party’s backbench 1922 Committee Graham Brady confirmed this morning that at least 48 Tory MPs, the necessary threshold, had written to him calling for a vote on the motion.

May is expected to step down before a general election. She reportedly wants to oversee the Brexit deal being agreed before she resigns.

May has signalled she will step down before 2022 – when the next general election is due to take place, but an election is likely to happen before then.

‘A long and challenging day’

Speaking after the vote, the prime minister said today has been “a long and challenging day”. She welcomed the result but acknowledged that a significant number of her MPs voted against her, saying she has listened to their concerns.

May said she intends to deliver on Brexit and will tomorrow travel to Brussels to seek “legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that Members of Parliament have” in relation to the backstop element of the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

She said bringing the country “back together” will require “politicians on all sides coming together and acting in the national interest”.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen, a vocal critic of May, said the result of the vote means the party has “just kicked the can down the road”. 

However, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond defended May. “Now is the time to focus on the future. Her deal means we will honour the referendum,” he said. 

Tweet by @Philip Hammond Source: Philip Hammond/Twitter

Backstop 

The vote comes two days after May announced the deferral of a House of Commons vote on the draft Withdrawal Agreement struck between Britain and the European Union. 

On Monday, May postponed the vote so that she could seek additional assurances from European leaders on the Irish backstop.

May told the House the current agreement “would be rejected by a significant margin” but stated: “I’m in absolutely no doubt that this deal is the right one.”

The backstop aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

‘Vote makes no difference’ 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the result of the vote “makes no difference to the lives of our people”.

“The prime minister has lost her majority in parliament, her government is in chaos and she is unable to deliver a Brexit deal that works for the country and puts jobs and the economy first.

That’s why she pulled the vote on her botched Brexit deal this week and is trying to avoid bringing it back to parliament. It’s clear that she has not been able to negotiate the necessary changes in Europe.

“She must now bring her dismal deal back to the House of Commons next week so parliament can take back control.”

Corbyn added that the Labour Party is “ready to govern”. 

