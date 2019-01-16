This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
On she goes: Theresa May fights on as no-confidence vote defeated

The motion of no confidence votes was defeated by 306 votes to 325.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 19,896 Views 35 Comments
May listening to the debate this evening.
Image: http://parliamentlive.tv
May listening to the debate this evening.
May listening to the debate this evening.
Image: http://parliamentlive.tv

Updated 51 minutes ago

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence in her government.

The motion of no confidence was tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but it was defeated this evening in the House of Commons by 306 votes to 325, a majority of 19.

The motion was tabled last night after the UK government was roundly defeated in the vote on May’s proposed Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

In last night’s vote, May lost by 230 votes after a third of her Conservative Party’s MPs voted against her deal, but in tonight’s vote the Tory rebels backed her. 

May also regained the support of the DUP’s 10 MPs who back her government as part of a confidence and supply agreement.

The DUP voted en masse against the Withdrawal Agreement but party leader Arlene Foster confirmed last night that they would back May in tonight’s confidence vote.

“We will give the government the space to set out a plan to secure a better deal,” Foster said in a statement this morning. 

Speaking after her government survived the vote, May said:

I am pleased that this house has expressed its confidence in the government tonight. I do not take this responsibility lightly and this government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and strengthen our union. 

“And yes, we will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we gave to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union,” she added.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Corbyn said that the house had last night “emphatically” rejected the government’s plan.

“The government must remove, clearly, once and for all the prospect of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come from that,” he said.

The DUP’s Nigel Dodds MP said that tonight’s vote demonstrated the importance of the confidence and supply arrangement. 

Contingency plans

At tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government will continue to hold their position and nerve in relation to Brexit.

The Fine Gael leader said we should have a better indication of the UK’s position by next Monday.

He said contingency planning is now being implemented and encouraged all businesses to engage with it.

The Taoiseach added the government does have authorisation to use public funds to help industry sectors that are left exposed if a hard Brexit occurred.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said European leaders have made it clear they will not facilitate a change to the Withdrawal Agreement and the EU will respond as a collective when the UK’s position is clearer.

After last night’s defeat, May is required to present some form of plan B to the Commons by Monday.

Since 1900 there have been only three occasions when a government has lost a vote of confidence – twice in 1924 and once in 1979. The last time a confidence motion was formally tabled in the Commons was in 1993.

Then, too, it was due to a row over Europe and Conservative prime minister John Major won by 40 votes.

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

