Wednesday 12 December, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May to face vote of confidence in her leadership tonight

A ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 19,034 Views 43 Comments
Image: Gustavo Garello
Image: Gustavo Garello

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is set to face a vote of confidence in her leadership this evening.

It comes after members of the Conservative Party reached a required threshold of 48 signatures to trigger the motion, and two days after May announced the deferral of a House of Commons vote on her EU withdrawal agreement.

The chairman of the backbench 1922 committee of Conservative MPs Graham Brady confirmed the news in a statement this morning.

He said: ”The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. 

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12 December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons. 

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening. 

“Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

‘Very keen’

Brady did not reveal how many MPs had written to him to trigger the motion when asked by reporters this morning, but revealed the threshold had been reached yesterday.

“I’m only required to say that the threshold was reached, and the rules say at least 15% of the parliamentary party [are required to submit their signatures],” he said.

He added that he spoke to May by telephone to confirm the news last night, when the Prime Minster said she was “very keen” to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

May needs 159 Conservative MPs to support her in order to survive the vote.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis and Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd were among those to express their support for her following the news.

“The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election,” Javid tweeted.

“Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong. PM has my full support and is best person to ensure we leave EU on 29 March.”

Lewis said that the party had the “right” leader and a “duty to deliver” for the people of Britain, and called on his party colleagues to support May.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Michael Gove – who has previously been touted as a potential successor to May – also called on his fellow Conservatives to back her in tonight’s vote.

“She is battling hard for our country and no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people’s decision to leave the EU,” he said.

May is expected to make an appearance outside 10 Downing Street in the next few minutes.

A spokesman for Taoiseach told TheJournal.ie that it had still not been decided whether a meeting between Leo Varadkar and May, which was due to take place this evening, had been cancelled.

The spokesman said the Department of the Taoiseach was in contact with British officials and that a decision would be made later today.

