This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar and Tusk both say Brexit deal CAN'T be renegotiated

Theresa May has a fight on her hands.

By Órla Ryan Monday 10 Dec 2018, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 8,259 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4387028
Theresa May and Leo Varadkar pictured in London in September 2017.
Image: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images
Theresa May and Leo Varadkar pictured in London in September 2017.
Theresa May and Leo Varadkar pictured in London in September 2017.
Image: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images

LEO VARADKAR AND Donald Tusk have both said the draft Withdrawal Agreement struck between the European Union and Britain cannot be negotiated.

Earlier today British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that she was postponing tomorrow’s crucial House of Commons vote on the Brexit deal so she can go back to Brussels and ask for certain changes to be made.

May admitted the current agreement “would be rejected by a significant margin” but stated: “I’m in absolutely no doubt that this deal is the right one.”

One of the main sticking points is the proposed backstop arrangement. This aims to avoid a hard border between the Republican and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

In heated cross-party exchanges in the House of Commons, May was accused of “pathetic cowardice” for postponing the vote. When she said there is “broad support” for many of the key aspects of the deal, laughter erupted in the chamber. 

In a statement issued this evening, Tusk, President of the European Council, said: “We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification.

As time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario.

Varadkar and Tusk spoke over the phone today, the Department of the Taoiseach confirmed. 

“They agreed that the Withdrawal Agreement is the best option and could not be renegotiated. They also agreed that preparations for a ‘no deal’ outcome should intensify,” a spokesperson said.

EU leaders are set to meet at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Calls to resign 

Many politicians have raised concerns about the backstop element of the deal – including MPs in May’s own Conservative Party, as well as members of Arlene Foster’s Democratic Unionist Party – which is propping up May’s minority government. 

The DUP believes the backstop threatens the United Kingdom and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

There have been calls for no-confidence motions in both the British government and May to be put forward, as well as calls for May to resign – from outside and inside her own party. 

Pro-Brexit Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said May “must either govern or quit”. 

“This is not governing, it risks putting Jeremy Corbyn into government by failing to deliver Brexit. We cannot continue like this,” he said. 

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the British government are “deluding themselves if they think Irish interests will be cast aside to facilitate their fantasy Brexit”. 

She described the postponement of the House of Commons vote as “the latest chapter in the Brexit shambles saga”. 

“There is no good Brexit for Ireland, north or south. What we have after two years is a deal which is the least worst option,” McDonald said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    80,789  85
    2
    		Cockroaches and gnaw marks on a loaf of bread: 13 Irish food businesses closed by FSAI in November
    56,015  17
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Britain will reverse the Brexit process?
    41,286  97
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    261  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think having an attractive office makes workers more productive?
    203  0
    3
    		Fintech startup Swoop seals €1m for its 'virtual CFO' concept and eyes up moves abroad
    98  0
    The42
    1
    		'You feel a bit guilty stealing man-of-the-match from someone like that'
    26,105  7
    2
    		Lancaster in contract talks with Leinster, but refuses to rule out Farrell reunion
    18,722  20
    3
    		River Plate come from behind to beat Boca in thrilling Copa Libertadores showdown
    15,765  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We should cut Jack Fincham some slack for his comments about Dani in that 'secret' recording from the pub
    12,904  1
    2
    		Meghan Markle's dad said the Royals have done 'awful' things and gotten away with them ...it's The Dredge
    8,286  1
    3
    		Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden choreographed their sex scene to feel like a dance
    5,044  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    40 year-old goes on trial over fatal stabbing of man in relationship with his ex-partner
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    FOOTBALL
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    Two doctors probed over footballer Astori's death
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    MURDER
    Former Russian policeman found guilty of carrying out 56 murders, bringing total spree to 78 killings
    Former Russian policeman found guilty of carrying out 56 murders, bringing total spree to 78 killings
    Man (22) found guilty of murdering Alan O'Neill
    Man (26) arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Co Down

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie