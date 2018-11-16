May to appoint new Brexit Secretary secretary in coming days after reports that Gove has rejected job

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that she will appoint a new Brexit secretary in the coming days after reports that cabinet minister Michael Gove rejected a job offer for the role.

Speaking on LBC Radio this morning, the British Prime Minister did not comment on whether or not she had offered Gove the Brexit secretary role but that she expects to make an appointment within “the next day or so.”

The British leader faces further unrest over her draft Brexit deal as UK media reports that Gove is understood to be considering quitting.

Multiple UK media outlets, including the BBC, have said that Gove reportedly rejected May’s job offer yesterday after Dominic Raab quit his post in a string of resignations following the announcement of May’s draft deal.

Gove, Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is a prominent Brexiteer within May’s conservative government.

The draft withdrawal agreement, which was announced on Wednesday, sets out the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU and runs to over 585 pages.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed the draft Brexit deal, which includes avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland.

PM May said yesterday evening that she believed with “every fibre of my being” in the Brexit course she had set, hours after facing a hostile parliament and seeing four ministers quit her government.

Members of parliament on all sides have warned May there was no way the plan could win their approval, but she dismissed calls to quit, saying: “Am I going to see this through? Yes!”

‘No confidence’

May now faces a motion of no confidence over her proposed draft deal with the EU.

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the Brexit hardline European Research Group, submitted a letter of no-confidence in the Prime Minister yesterday saying: “It would be in the interest of the party and the country if she were to stand aside.”

At least 48 letters from Conservative MPs are required to trigger a vote of no-confidence in the party leader, but a majority of the party’s 315 lawmakers would have to vote against May in order for her to be ousted.

Meanwhile, the DUP has said that it will review its confidence and supply agreement with May’s conservative government if her plan is approved by parliament and that it will not support May’s plan.

Deputy party leader Nigel Dodds said yesterday that ”the choice is now clear: we stand up for the United Kingdom – the whole United Kingdom and the integrity of the United Kingdom – or we vote for a vassal state, with the break-up of the United Kingdom.”

May said this morning that she recognises that there are concerns over the Northern Ireland backstop arrangement within her deal. “I have some of those concerns myself,” she said.

The Prime Minister also admitted that Northern Ireland will have “some regulations” different from the rest of the UK.

On the DUP, May denied any “testy exchange” with the party and that “we’re still working with the DUP.”

With reporting from AFP.